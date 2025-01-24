Left Menu

Boosting India's Growth Through Strategic Budgetary Investments

Industry experts emphasize that investments in infrastructure, hospitality, startups, and MSME sectors in India's General Budget are crucial for job creation and skill development. Recognizing the hospitality sector as an industry could improve its financial access. Simplified regulations and investment in R&D can further enhance economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:25 IST
Boosting India's Growth Through Strategic Budgetary Investments
  • Country:
  • India

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the General Budget 2025, industry leaders are calling for strategic investments in crucial sectors like infrastructure, hospitality, and startups to spur job creation and skill development.

Manbeer Choudhary of Noormahal Group stressed the importance of granting industry status to the hospitality sector, which could unlock better financial access and regulatory support. Investment in regional infrastructure could also revitalize tourism and create employment opportunities in smaller cities.

Experts like Gaurav Gaggar of T9L QUBE advocate for continued support of startups and venture studios, emphasizing the need for simplified foreign investments and credit access. Naman Jain and Gagan Arora highlight the critical role of education and skill development in driving economic growth, urging the government to invest in training for emerging sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

