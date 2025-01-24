Boosting India's Growth Through Strategic Budgetary Investments

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the General Budget 2025, industry leaders are calling for strategic investments in crucial sectors like infrastructure, hospitality, and startups to spur job creation and skill development.

Manbeer Choudhary of Noormahal Group stressed the importance of granting industry status to the hospitality sector, which could unlock better financial access and regulatory support. Investment in regional infrastructure could also revitalize tourism and create employment opportunities in smaller cities.

Experts like Gaurav Gaggar of T9L QUBE advocate for continued support of startups and venture studios, emphasizing the need for simplified foreign investments and credit access. Naman Jain and Gagan Arora highlight the critical role of education and skill development in driving economic growth, urging the government to invest in training for emerging sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)