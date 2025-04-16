Left Menu

India's Green Tourism Surge: A $216 Million Market in the Making

India's sustainable tourism market, currently valued at USD 37 million, is expected to soar to USD 216 million within a decade, according to MakeMyTrip's Deep Kalra. Currently, sustainable tourism comprises only 1-2% of total tourism in India. The government has initiated strategies to foster growth in this sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 12:48 IST
India's Green Tourism Surge: A $216 Million Market in the Making
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's sustainable tourism market is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating a rise to USD 216 million over the next decade, up from the current USD 37 million, according to Deep Kalra, Founder and Chairman of MakeMyTrip. Kalra shared these insights at a recent travel conclave hosted by the MakeMyTrip Foundation.

Kalra pointed out the stark contrast between India's current sustainable tourism contributions, which account for just 1-2% of the country's overall tourism, and the more robust international figures. On a global scale, the sustainable tourism market, valued at USD 3.12 trillion this year, is predicted to grow to USD 11.4 trillion within ten years.

The Indian Ministry of Tourism is actively promoting sustainability through various initiatives, including the 'Travel for LiFE' program and the revamped Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme. These efforts aim to ensure tourism's positive impact on the economy, environment, and local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025