India's Green Tourism Surge: A $216 Million Market in the Making

India's sustainable tourism market is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating a rise to USD 216 million over the next decade, up from the current USD 37 million, according to Deep Kalra, Founder and Chairman of MakeMyTrip. Kalra shared these insights at a recent travel conclave hosted by the MakeMyTrip Foundation.

Kalra pointed out the stark contrast between India's current sustainable tourism contributions, which account for just 1-2% of the country's overall tourism, and the more robust international figures. On a global scale, the sustainable tourism market, valued at USD 3.12 trillion this year, is predicted to grow to USD 11.4 trillion within ten years.

The Indian Ministry of Tourism is actively promoting sustainability through various initiatives, including the 'Travel for LiFE' program and the revamped Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme. These efforts aim to ensure tourism's positive impact on the economy, environment, and local communities.

