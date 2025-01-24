IndiGo's Soaring Success Amidst Currency Challenges
IndiGo, India's largest airline, reported an 18.3% dip in profit due to currency volatility but saw a 14.6% income rise driven by increased capacity and strong demand. Despite fuel cost reductions, total costs increased. The airline plans further capacity growth in the upcoming quarter.
India's largest airline, IndiGo, has reported an 18.3% decline in its profit after tax, amounting to ₹2,448.8 crore for the quarter ending December 2024. This reduction is attributed to currency fluctuations that affected its bottom line.
Despite the profit dip, IndiGo's total income jumped 14.6% to ₹22,992.8 crore due to a surge in capacity and passenger numbers, as detailed in a recent release. The airline carried 31.1 million passengers in this period, reflecting robust demand for air travel.
IndiGo CEO, Pieter Elbers, highlighted that excluding currency effects, the company achieved a net profit of ₹38.5 billion. The airline anticipates a 20% increase in capacity in the coming quarter, illustrating its commitment to growth and operational strength despite financial challenges.
