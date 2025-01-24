IndiGo's Soaring Success Amidst Currency Challenges

India's largest airline, IndiGo, has reported an 18.3% decline in its profit after tax, amounting to ₹2,448.8 crore for the quarter ending December 2024. This reduction is attributed to currency fluctuations that affected its bottom line.

Despite the profit dip, IndiGo's total income jumped 14.6% to ₹22,992.8 crore due to a surge in capacity and passenger numbers, as detailed in a recent release. The airline carried 31.1 million passengers in this period, reflecting robust demand for air travel.

IndiGo CEO, Pieter Elbers, highlighted that excluding currency effects, the company achieved a net profit of ₹38.5 billion. The airline anticipates a 20% increase in capacity in the coming quarter, illustrating its commitment to growth and operational strength despite financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)