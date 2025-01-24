Romania's Fiscal Challenge: Navigating Political and Economic Risks

Romania's efforts to regain investor trust and reduce its budget deficit, the highest in the EU, face significant obstacles this year amidst political uncertainty and the threat of losing its investment-grade status.

The upcoming presidential election re-run complicates efforts to reduce the deficit to 7% of GDP. Plans include raising €13 billion via international bonds, one of the largest in emerging markets.

Major ratings agencies are considering downgrades, potentially increasing borrowing costs. Despite below-average EU debt levels, Romania has seen a rapid rise in borrowing and must act fast to manage risks and retain fiscal credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)