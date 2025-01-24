Jio Empowers Merchants with Free JioSoundPay Feature

Reliance Jio has taken a significant step to enhance the digital experience for small-scale merchants across India by introducing a revolutionary feature in its JioBharat devices. The newly announced JioSoundPay is an industry-first, free service which provides instant, multilingual audio confirmations for every UPI payment transaction.

This groundbreaking innovation is set to benefit 5 crore small and micro merchants, including kirana stores and vegetable vendors. By eliminating the Rs 125 monthly fee typically associated with sound boxes, JioBharat users can save Rs 1,500 annually, according to Jio. Launched over a year ago, the JioBharat phone, priced at Rs 699, is known as the world's most affordable 4G device, ensuring cost recovery in just six months for new buyers.

This initiative underscores Jio's commitment to Digital India, aiming to integrate technology deeply into the nation's entrepreneurial backbone. Marking 75 years of India's Republic, JioSoundPay also features contemporary renditions of Vande Mataram, blending traditional and modern musical elements. Users can personalize their experience by setting these as JioTunes through the MyJio app or JioSaavn. Sunil Dutt, President of Jio, emphasized the company's dedication to leveraging technology for empowerment, reflecting on their unwavering focus on building a Digital India.

(With inputs from agencies.)