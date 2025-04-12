Left Menu

Trump Tariffs Take Toll on Tech Imports: Relief for Smartphones and Laptops

The U.S. has excluded tariffs on smartphones and electronics from China, easing the burden on technology firms. Meanwhile, existing tariffs remain on all Chinese imports due to fentanyl concerns, and new tariffs on semiconductors are anticipated. Trump's tariff policy aims to boost domestic technology manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 23:22 IST
The U.S. government has provided tariff exemptions for smartphones, computers, and various electronics coming predominantly from China, sparing them from President Trump's 125% reciprocal duty.

The announcement, published by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, lists products that will benefit from this exclusion, retroactively effective from April 5.

This move offers considerable relief to major tech companies, including Apple and Dell, amid ongoing trade tensions with China. However, Trump's administration plans to launch new trade investigations targeting semiconductors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

