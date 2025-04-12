Trump Tariffs Take Toll on Tech Imports: Relief for Smartphones and Laptops

The U.S. government has provided tariff exemptions for smartphones, computers, and various electronics coming predominantly from China, sparing them from President Trump's 125% reciprocal duty.

The announcement, published by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, lists products that will benefit from this exclusion, retroactively effective from April 5.

This move offers considerable relief to major tech companies, including Apple and Dell, amid ongoing trade tensions with China. However, Trump's administration plans to launch new trade investigations targeting semiconductors.

(With inputs from agencies.)