Adani Wilmar Launches Major Food Complex in Haryana

Adani Wilmar Ltd, an edible oil firm, has commenced operations at its advanced food processing plant in Sonepat, Haryana. The plant was built with a significant investment of nearly Rs 1,300 crore.

According to a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company confirmed the start of its integrated facility in Gohana, Sonepat District.

The extensive complex, spanning 85 acres, has an impressive production capacity of 6.27 lakh tonnes annually. It will generate 2,000 direct and indirect jobs, producing rice, wheat flour, and edible oils.

