Adani Wilmar Launches Major Food Complex in Haryana

Adani Wilmar Ltd has started operations at its new food processing plant in Sonepat, Haryana, with an investment of nearly Rs 1,300 crore. The facility spans 85 acres and will produce various food products and oils, generating 2,000 jobs. The plant is one of the largest in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Adani Wilmar Ltd, an edible oil firm, has commenced operations at its advanced food processing plant in Sonepat, Haryana. The plant was built with a significant investment of nearly Rs 1,300 crore.

According to a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company confirmed the start of its integrated facility in Gohana, Sonepat District.

The extensive complex, spanning 85 acres, has an impressive production capacity of 6.27 lakh tonnes annually. It will generate 2,000 direct and indirect jobs, producing rice, wheat flour, and edible oils.

(With inputs from agencies.)

