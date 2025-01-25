Dollar Dips on Easing Tariff Fears, Triggers Global Currency Dynamics

The dollar took a nosedive on Friday, marking its worst weekly performance in over a year, as markets adjusted to the notion that U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump's administration might be less severe than initially feared. This anticipation has dampened concerns over an impending global trade war.

Market sentiment has shifted after Trump expressed optimism about striking a trade deal with China following a positive dialogue with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive, noted waning convictions around the imposition of tariffs.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting is expected to maintain current interest rates, though investors will be keenly observing for any indicators of a future rate cut in March. This, combined with currency fluctuations globally, notably buoyed by Trump's remarks, continues to shape the economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)