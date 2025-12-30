Left Menu

Counterfeit Currency Bust in Chhattisgarh: Couple Arrested

A couple in Chhattisgarh's Durg district has been arrested for printing and circulating counterfeit currency notes. Fake notes totaling Rs 1,70,500 in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100 were seized, along with a printer, from their Raipur residence. The notes were distributed in local markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durg | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a couple has been apprehended for allegedly engaging in the manufacturing and dissemination of counterfeit currency notes at a weekly market.

Law enforcement officials disclosed the recovery of counterfeit notes valued at Rs 1,70,500, alongside the seizure of a color printer and paper from the defendants' home in Sonpairi village, Raipur.

The couple, identified as Arun Turang and his wife Rakhi, supposedly distributed the fake notes to vendors, leading to their capture and arrest following a complaint from a local vegetable seller. Police reports suggest Turang acquired the printing equipment online and has circulated the notes in multiple villages.

