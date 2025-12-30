Counterfeit Currency Bust in Chhattisgarh: Couple Arrested

In Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a couple has been apprehended for allegedly engaging in the manufacturing and dissemination of counterfeit currency notes at a weekly market.

Law enforcement officials disclosed the recovery of counterfeit notes valued at Rs 1,70,500, alongside the seizure of a color printer and paper from the defendants' home in Sonpairi village, Raipur.

The couple, identified as Arun Turang and his wife Rakhi, supposedly distributed the fake notes to vendors, leading to their capture and arrest following a complaint from a local vegetable seller. Police reports suggest Turang acquired the printing equipment online and has circulated the notes in multiple villages.