U.S. Military Commences Migrant Deportation Flights

The U.S. military has begun transporting detained migrants out of the country using C-17 aircraft, complying with orders issued by President Donald Trump. This action coincides with the Pentagon's preparations to bolster the southern border by deploying more troops, including members from the Army's prestigious 82nd Airborne Division.

Two flights carrying approximately 80 migrants each have departed the U.S. for Guatemala, marking a significant move in the collaborative efforts of both nations to combat illegal immigration and enhance border security. The State Department confirmed the commencement of these deportation flights, part of President Trump's broader strategy to address what he deems a national emergency due to illegal immigration.

In the past, U.S. military aircraft were utilized for humanitarian evacuations, such as during the U.S. exit from Afghanistan in 2021. Utilizing these resources to deport migrants is unprecedented in recent times. Plans are underway to send thousands more troops to the border to support ongoing security efforts, with potential deployments from the seasoned 82nd Airborne Division.

