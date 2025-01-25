Left Menu

Kashmir Welcomes Vande Bharat Express: A Triumph of Engineering and Connectivity

The Vande Bharat Express completed its trial run in Kashmir, marking a milestone in the region's rail connectivity. Equipped with climate-adapted features, this train bridges geographical and economic gaps, symbolizing India's commitment to integration. Its successful run and engineering marvels, like the Anji Khad bridge, emphasize robust infrastructural achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:16 IST
Kashmir Welcomes Vande Bharat Express: A Triumph of Engineering and Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The arrival of the Vande Bharat Express in Kashmir is nothing short of an engineering marvel, accomplishing years of dreams and aspirations for the region's rail connectivity. On Saturday, the specially-designed train completed its trial run, signifying a new era in transportation for Jammu and Kashmir.

This train journey commenced its maiden trial from Katra in Jammu and reached Srinagar's Nowgam station. It was received with jubilation and enthusiasm by people and officials alike, illustrating the project's significance. Following a brief stop, the train advanced to Budgam, completing its trial to notable cheers.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to officially flag off this service soon, the successful trial marks a key milestone in the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. Boasting features like advanced heating systems and cutting-edge safety measures, the Vande Bharat Express is set to conquer Jammu and Kashmir's challenging winters, representing India's stride towards connectivity and regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025