India and Indonesia Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Focus on Defense and FinTech

India and Indonesia are set to boost their bilateral relationship with a focus on defense manufacturing and supply chains. During impactful talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Prabowo Subianto, the nations agreed to enhance ties in various sectors including FinTech, digital infrastructure, and maritime security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India and Indonesia have committed to invigorating their bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on defense manufacturing and supply chains. During extensive talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored Indonesia's importance as a partner in both the ASEAN bloc and the Indo-Pacific region.

The discussions yielded agreements on several fronts, including a maritime security pact aimed at bolstering cooperation in crime prevention, search and rescue operations, and capacity building. Both countries also resolved to expand economic ties by diversifying the trade basket and improving market access.

Key areas for future cooperation were identified, such as FinTech development, artificial intelligence, and digital public infrastructure. The talks also touched upon crucial issues like maritime and cyber security, counter-terrorism, and de-radicalization, with Indonesia's entry into BRICS warmly welcomed by India.

