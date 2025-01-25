India and Indonesia Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Focus on Defense and FinTech

India and Indonesia have committed to invigorating their bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on defense manufacturing and supply chains. During extensive talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored Indonesia's importance as a partner in both the ASEAN bloc and the Indo-Pacific region.

The discussions yielded agreements on several fronts, including a maritime security pact aimed at bolstering cooperation in crime prevention, search and rescue operations, and capacity building. Both countries also resolved to expand economic ties by diversifying the trade basket and improving market access.

Key areas for future cooperation were identified, such as FinTech development, artificial intelligence, and digital public infrastructure. The talks also touched upon crucial issues like maritime and cyber security, counter-terrorism, and de-radicalization, with Indonesia's entry into BRICS warmly welcomed by India.

