Left Menu

Davos Diaries: Networking Beyond Deals

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu discussed his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasizing networking over deals. Criticism arose, suggesting self-promotion and lack of tangible outcomes. Naidu countered, noting the event’s invaluable access to global leaders and knowledge on trends like AI and green energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:14 IST
Davos Diaries: Networking Beyond Deals
Chandrababu Naidu Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu defended his recent trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, insisting that the event is fundamentally about networking with world leaders rather than signing deals.

During a press conference, Naidu responded to critiques, particularly from the YSRCP, that his delegation returned empty-handed and focused excessively on self-publicity. He explained that other states may have secured agreements, but the true value lay in the connections made and insights gained.

Naidu elaborated that the forum provided an unparalleled opportunity to converse with influential figures such as Microsoft founder Bill Gates. He highlighted key discussions at Davos, which included topics like green energy, green hydrogen, and artificial intelligence, revealing that the summit's real worth is in such learning experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025