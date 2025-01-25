Davos Diaries: Networking Beyond Deals

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu defended his recent trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, insisting that the event is fundamentally about networking with world leaders rather than signing deals.

During a press conference, Naidu responded to critiques, particularly from the YSRCP, that his delegation returned empty-handed and focused excessively on self-publicity. He explained that other states may have secured agreements, but the true value lay in the connections made and insights gained.

Naidu elaborated that the forum provided an unparalleled opportunity to converse with influential figures such as Microsoft founder Bill Gates. He highlighted key discussions at Davos, which included topics like green energy, green hydrogen, and artificial intelligence, revealing that the summit's real worth is in such learning experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)