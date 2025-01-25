Davos Diaries: Networking Beyond Deals
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu discussed his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasizing networking over deals. Criticism arose, suggesting self-promotion and lack of tangible outcomes. Naidu countered, noting the event’s invaluable access to global leaders and knowledge on trends like AI and green energy.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu defended his recent trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, insisting that the event is fundamentally about networking with world leaders rather than signing deals.
During a press conference, Naidu responded to critiques, particularly from the YSRCP, that his delegation returned empty-handed and focused excessively on self-publicity. He explained that other states may have secured agreements, but the true value lay in the connections made and insights gained.
Naidu elaborated that the forum provided an unparalleled opportunity to converse with influential figures such as Microsoft founder Bill Gates. He highlighted key discussions at Davos, which included topics like green energy, green hydrogen, and artificial intelligence, revealing that the summit's real worth is in such learning experiences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EIB Group and Findomestic Partner to Boost Green Energy Financing for Italian Households
Andhra Pradesh's Green Energy Revolution: A Vision for Clean Fuel
BrightNight Unveils Maharashtra's Green Energy Revolution
Kazakhstan's Strategic Shift: Green Energy and Sustainable Future
C R Patil Leads Push for Gujarat’s Green Energy Revolution Through CBG Production