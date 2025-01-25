Left Menu

IDFC FIRST Bank: Robust Growth Amidst Industry Challenges in Q3 FY25

IDFC FIRST Bank reported robust Q3 FY25 results, with a notable PAT of Rs. 339 crore and 15% YoY growth in core operating profit. Despite pressures in the microfinance sector, the bank sustained asset quality and saw significant deposits and loan growth, aided by a recent merger bolstering capital positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-01-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 18:10 IST
IDFC FIRST Bank Q3 FY25 PAT at Rs. 339 crore, Core Operating Profit up 15% YoY. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IDFC FIRST Bank has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q3 FY25, reporting a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 339 crore alongside a 15% year-over-year rise in core operating profit. The bank successfully navigated the challenging microfinance sector while maintaining asset quality, supported by a robust capital backing post-merger.

The quarterly financials reveal significant gains, with customer deposits skyrocketing 28.8% year-over-year, reaching Rs. 2,27,316 crore, and loans and advances increasing by 22% to Rs. 2,31,074 crore. Retail deposits and CASA, recording a 29.6% and 32.3% rise respectively, highlight the bank's strengthened deposit base.

Despite industry-wide concerns in microfinance, IDFC FIRST Bank's net interest income climbed 14% to Rs. 4,902 crore, while Gross NPA improved to 1.94% as of December 2024. The management remains optimistic about tackling microfinance challenges, with overall banking operations and initiatives showing promising growth trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

