Left Menu

New Zealand-India Free Trade: A Gateway to Growth

New Zealand and India have reached a free trade agreement to eliminate or reduce tariffs on 95% of New Zealand's exports to India, enhancing access to its growing middle class. The agreement also facilitates skill-based visas and is expected to be signed by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:49 IST
New Zealand-India Free Trade: A Gateway to Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant economic development, New Zealand and India have agreed on a free trade pact, announced on Monday. This agreement marks a strategic move to enhance New Zealand's export potential to a rapidly growing Indian economy projected to reach NZ$12 trillion by 2030.

The agreement, hailed by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon as 'wide-ranging and significant,' aims to remove or reduce tariffs on 95% of New Zealand exports to India. More than half of these products will become duty-free immediately, improving access for New Zealand exporters to India's vibrant middle class.

However, the agreement faces opposition within New Zealand's parliamentary coalition. New Zealand First party leader Winston Peters expressed concern that the deal concedes too much, particularly on immigration, while not offering enough in return for sectors like dairy.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025