Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu Calls for Comparative Study on States' Economic Reforms

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu suggests that the Indian government assess how states have implemented economic reforms over the past 30 years. He emphasizes the disparity in progress among states and urges a comparison to highlight successes and areas needing improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:10 IST
Chandrababu Naidu Calls for Comparative Study on States' Economic Reforms
Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called on the Government of India to conduct a comprehensive study evaluating how effectively Indian states have utilized the reforms known as Liberalisation, Privatisation, and Globalisation (LPG).

In the early 1990s, the Government of India implemented these reforms to overcome a balance of payments crisis, leading to India's rise as a formidable emerging economy. Naidu noted that the performance of states has varied widely during this period.

Addressing the press at his Undavalli residence, Naidu highlighted the economic divergence among states, which enjoy similar resources and policies from the central government. He stressed the importance of comparing states to identify effective strategies for empowering citizens and reducing poverty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025