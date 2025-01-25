Chandrababu Naidu Calls for Comparative Study on States' Economic Reforms

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called on the Government of India to conduct a comprehensive study evaluating how effectively Indian states have utilized the reforms known as Liberalisation, Privatisation, and Globalisation (LPG).

In the early 1990s, the Government of India implemented these reforms to overcome a balance of payments crisis, leading to India's rise as a formidable emerging economy. Naidu noted that the performance of states has varied widely during this period.

Addressing the press at his Undavalli residence, Naidu highlighted the economic divergence among states, which enjoy similar resources and policies from the central government. He stressed the importance of comparing states to identify effective strategies for empowering citizens and reducing poverty.

(With inputs from agencies.)