Left Menu

India's Retail Boom: 9 Million Sq Ft Of New Space By 2025

By 2025, India's top seven cities will witness nearly 9 million sq ft of new retail space. Despite restricted supply in 2024, domestic retailers dominated leasing. Bengaluru led with 34% of activity. New foreign brands continue to enter, with a strong focus on fashion and lifestyle sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:33 IST
India's Retail Boom: 9 Million Sq Ft Of New Space By 2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's retail scene is poised for significant growth as top cities prepare for nearly 9 million square feet of new retail space by 2025, per JLL India. This increase is expected to outstrip the 8.7 million sq ft benchmark set in 2023, driven by sustained interest from international and domestic retailers.

As detailed in JLL India's report, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad are the cities at the forefront of this expansion. In 2024, these cities saw 8.1 million square feet leased, despite a 73% year-on-year drop in new retail supply, indicating resilient demand from retailers in prime locations.

Bengaluru emerged as the leader, capturing 34% of the total retail leasing, overshadowing the combined volumes of Delhi NCR and Mumbai. Other cities like Hyderabad and Chennai also saw rising contributions. International brands made a noteworthy entry in 2024, especially in sectors like fashion and personal care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025