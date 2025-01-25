Left Menu

Odisha's Business Summit: A New Era of Industry Leadership

The Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha conclave is set to welcome 7,500 delegates from around the world, including top industry leaders, to showcase Odisha's transformative journey. Scheduled for January 28, this event will feature thematic sessions and innovative exhibitions, highlighting employment and investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:15 IST
Odisha's Business Summit: A New Era of Industry Leadership

The Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha conclave is poised to bring together 7,500 delegates, featuring captains of industry such as LN Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and others, on January 28. This high-profile event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to reflect Odisha's progress beyond mere investment.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain emphasized the state's ambition to secure substantial investments and create employment opportunities. The summit will host delegates from 20 nations, underscoring its global significance. Singapore, Australia, and Malaysia will join the conclave as partner countries.

Key discussions will revolve around Start-Up Odisha, Skilled in Odisha, and Women Entrepreneurship, enriched by cultural performances, CEO and Women Leadership Roundtables, and an exhibition featuring 150 exhibitors. The summit seeks not only economic growth but also a showcase of Odisha's rich culture through performances by renowned artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025