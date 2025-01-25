Odisha's Business Summit: A New Era of Industry Leadership

The Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha conclave is poised to bring together 7,500 delegates, featuring captains of industry such as LN Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and others, on January 28. This high-profile event, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to reflect Odisha's progress beyond mere investment.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain emphasized the state's ambition to secure substantial investments and create employment opportunities. The summit will host delegates from 20 nations, underscoring its global significance. Singapore, Australia, and Malaysia will join the conclave as partner countries.

Key discussions will revolve around Start-Up Odisha, Skilled in Odisha, and Women Entrepreneurship, enriched by cultural performances, CEO and Women Leadership Roundtables, and an exhibition featuring 150 exhibitors. The summit seeks not only economic growth but also a showcase of Odisha's rich culture through performances by renowned artists.

(With inputs from agencies.)