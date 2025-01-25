Left Menu

Tragic Culvert Crash Claims Three Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Three members of a family died and one was injured in an SUV accident at a culvert near Kaladehi village, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The family from Pune was traveling to Prayagraj when the vehicle hit the culvert sidewall. Vinod, Shilpa, and Neeru Patel died, while one remains hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three lives were tragically lost in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Saturday, local law enforcement officials have reported.

The SUV carrying four members of a family from Pune collided with the sidewall of a culvert at 4:30 p.m. near Kaladehi village, within the jurisdiction of Bargi police station.

Vinod Patel, his wife Shilpa, and their relative Neeru Patel were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, while one family member is still receiving medical care, according to City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sunil Nema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

