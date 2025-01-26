Tragic Night: Road Accidents Claim Five Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic series of events, five people lost their lives and three others were injured in two road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar and Harda districts, as confirmed by police on Sunday.

The accidents occurred late Saturday night. In Dhar, a car-truck collision on the Dharampuri-Manawar Road claimed the lives of two children and a man, while leaving two more injured, according to Dharampuri police station in-charge Santosh Yadav. Victims have been identified as Ali, Falak, and Waseem.

Meanwhile, in Harda district, two men died when a truck collided with their motorbike in Aamakatara village. The truck driver has been detained, and investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)