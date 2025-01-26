Central Railway Faces Mega Block Chaos: Commuters Left Stranded
Train services on Mumbai's Central Railway were disrupted due to a delayed bridge girder launch, affecting commuters heading to Republic Day events and causing large crowds at stations. Several long-distance trains were rescheduled or terminated, leading to passenger inconvenience and criticism from locals.
In a significant disruption, Central Railway services in Mumbai faced chaos on Sunday morning due to an extended mega block for a bridge girder launch.
Commuters attempting to reach Republic Day events and other destinations encountered massive hurdles, as many found themselves walking on train tracks between affected stations.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's project to rebuild the Carnac Bridge, crucial for the east-west transport link, was the cause of delays that also saw numerous long-distance trains rescheduled or canceled.
