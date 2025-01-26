Central Railway Faces Mega Block Chaos: Commuters Left Stranded

In a significant disruption, Central Railway services in Mumbai faced chaos on Sunday morning due to an extended mega block for a bridge girder launch.

Commuters attempting to reach Republic Day events and other destinations encountered massive hurdles, as many found themselves walking on train tracks between affected stations.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's project to rebuild the Carnac Bridge, crucial for the east-west transport link, was the cause of delays that also saw numerous long-distance trains rescheduled or canceled.

(With inputs from agencies.)