Left Menu

Central Railway Faces Mega Block Chaos: Commuters Left Stranded

Train services on Mumbai's Central Railway were disrupted due to a delayed bridge girder launch, affecting commuters heading to Republic Day events and causing large crowds at stations. Several long-distance trains were rescheduled or terminated, leading to passenger inconvenience and criticism from locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:28 IST
Central Railway Faces Mega Block Chaos: Commuters Left Stranded
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant disruption, Central Railway services in Mumbai faced chaos on Sunday morning due to an extended mega block for a bridge girder launch.

Commuters attempting to reach Republic Day events and other destinations encountered massive hurdles, as many found themselves walking on train tracks between affected stations.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's project to rebuild the Carnac Bridge, crucial for the east-west transport link, was the cause of delays that also saw numerous long-distance trains rescheduled or canceled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025