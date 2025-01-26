Left Menu

India and Indonesia Forge Landmark Partnership in Mutual Funds

India and Indonesia's mutual fund industries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance bilateral cooperation. This collaboration aims to bolster investment education, industry standards, and regulatory reforms, creating a globally competitive mutual fund ecosystem. It marks a significant step towards economic collaboration and mutual growth in the financial sectors of both nations.

India-Indonesia Partnership: AMFI and AMII sign historic MoU in the investment management industry (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the financial sectors of India and Indonesia, the mutual fund industries of both countries have entered into a bilateral agreement aimed at enhancing cooperation and sharing best practices. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed during the Indonesian President's state visit to India, seeks to foster stronger ties and mutual growth.

The agreement outlines ambitious plans to upgrade industry standards, promote investor education, and innovate within the mutual fund ecosystem. With a focus on regulatory reforms, governance, and risk management, the partnership promises to yield a more dynamic, transparent, and globally connected mutual fund landscape.

Highlighting the strategic importance of this collaboration, AMFI hosted a round table discussion for Indonesian officials, including insights into India's economic growth and technology's role in capital markets. Navneet Munot of AMFI emphasized the pivotal role of this agreement in furthering both countries' financial aspirations, envisioning it as a step towards achieving a competitive and sustainable mutual fund industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

