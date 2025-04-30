Twist in Legal Tussle: Supreme Court Stays CBI Probe Against Kerala CM's Secretary

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed an order that compelled the CBI to initiate an FIR and probe into a disproportionate assets case against K M Abraham, the chief principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan issued notices to the CBI, Kerala government, and complainant following Abraham's appeal. His lawyer argued that an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act requires mandatory approval under Section 17A.

The Kerala High Court's April 11 directive for a CBI probe cited possible asset discrepancies in Abraham's several properties. The Supreme Court's decision insists on a thorough, unbiased inquiry to uphold public trust in state agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)