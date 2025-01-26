Left Menu

Subtle Growth: China's State Enterprise Profits in 2024

China's state-owned enterprises saw a slight profit increase of 0.4% in 2024, according to the Ministry of Finance. This marks a notable slowdown compared to the 7.4% growth observed in the previous year, highlighting challenges in sustaining high growth rates amidst changing economic conditions.

Updated: 26-01-2025 14:07 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's state-owned enterprises registered a marginal profit growth of 0.4% in 2024, as revealed by the Ministry of Finance on Sunday. This figure reflects a significant deceleration from the 7.4% profit surge recorded in 2023.

The minimal growth rate underscores the challenges faced by these enterprises in maintaining robust profit margins amid shifting economic dynamics.

As China navigates through these economic hurdles, the performance of its state companies remains a crucial indicator of broader economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

