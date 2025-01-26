Subtle Growth: China's State Enterprise Profits in 2024

China's state-owned enterprises registered a marginal profit growth of 0.4% in 2024, as revealed by the Ministry of Finance on Sunday. This figure reflects a significant deceleration from the 7.4% profit surge recorded in 2023.

The minimal growth rate underscores the challenges faced by these enterprises in maintaining robust profit margins amid shifting economic dynamics.

As China navigates through these economic hurdles, the performance of its state companies remains a crucial indicator of broader economic stability.

