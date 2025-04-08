India's Mobile Phone Export Boom in 2024-25: A Shining Milestone

In a landmark achievement, India's mobile phone exports have exceeded Rs 2 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25, as revealed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. iPhone shipments alone contributed a staggering Rs 1.5 lakh crore to this figure.

Minister Vaishnaw emphasized that the smartphone export surge of 54% over the previous fiscal signifies the strength of India's electronics manufacturing sector. Over the past decade, electronics production has increased fivefold, with exports growing six times their original volume.

To foster further growth, the minister unveiled a passive component manufacturing scheme offering Rs 22,919 crore in incentives aimed at boosting employment and value addition in electronics. The scheme will roll out from April 1, with incentives spanning various electronic components and spanning sectors like consumer and medical electronics.

(With inputs from agencies.)