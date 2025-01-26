Left Menu

Sajjan Bhajanka Honored with Padma Shri for Industry Excellence

Sajjan Bhajanka, leader of Century Plyboards, received the Padma Shri for his contributions to the trade industry. Expressing gratitude, Bhajanka highlighted his journey from a modest start to heading the largest plywood firm. The awards acknowledge distinguished service across various fields in India.

Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman and Managing Director of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman and Managing Director of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri, a notable recognition by the central government for his contributions to industry and social work. Bhajanka expressed his delight, stating that such acknowledgments bring immense joy to recipients.

Starting his career in 1976, Bhajanka emphasized the importance of hard work and integrity in his journey to leading the nation's largest plywood enterprise. Additionally, he noted the establishment of a major cement plant in the Northeast as part of their expansive projects.

In his remarks, Bhajanka appreciated the Indian government's acknowledgment through the Padma Shri, underscoring his commitment to national service via trade and industry. The Padma Awards recognize exceptional contributions to diverse fields and are ceremonially presented by the President of India annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

