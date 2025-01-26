Left Menu

Aequs Accelerates Growth: Aiming for $1 Billion in Revenues

Aequs, a contract manufacturer with a strong presence in aerospace and consumer goods, plans to enhance its production capabilities, especially in aerospace, and ramp up manpower by 2026. The company's revenue target is $1 billion in five years, with significant expansion into precision consumer electronics and MRO services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:05 IST
In a strategic move to bolster growth, contract manufacturer Aequs is intensifying its focus on aerospace manufacturing. The company plans to expand its consumer segment, enhance capabilities in precision electronics, and establish a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) unit this year, confirms Chairman and CEO Aravind Melligeri.

The expansion comes with a commitment to ramp up its workforce by approximately 1,000 employees by March 2026. Aequs, which has facilities in France and the US, aims to amplify its manpower from an existing 4,000, enhancing its status in the industry.

The ambitious plan includes significantly increasing revenues in the aerospace vertical from $100 million to $500 million over five years. Simultaneously, Aequs is exploring the precision consumer electronics market and strengthening its joint ventures in aerospace processing and forgings.

