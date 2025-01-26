Palghar: Emerging as the Fourth Mumbai

Maharashtra Forest Minister and Palghar guardian minister, Ganesh Naik, declared on Sunday that Palghar is set to become the 'fourth Mumbai'. He highlighted the district's potential in bolstering India's trade and economy.

Speaking about the upcoming Vadhvan Port, projected to be the country's largest deep-water port with an investment of Rs 76,220 crore, Naik emphasized its transformative power in turning the district into a progressive and economically vibrant zone. The port is expected to generate significant employment for the local population, particularly the youth.

Addressing an event on Republic Day, Naik expressed confidence that Palghar would rise as a prominent district in both Maharashtra and India. He cited the role of the Vadhvan Port project as a critical driver of this anticipated growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)