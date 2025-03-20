IDFC FIRST Bank Revolutionizes Mutual Fund Investment with 'Ace Feature' App

IDFC FIRST Bank has launched the Ace Feature on its top-rated Mobile Banking App, aiming to simplify mutual fund investments. Users now have access to detailed insights and tools on over 2,500 mutual funds, ensuring an informed and confident investing experience.

The Ace Feature provides investors with relevant information such as fund performance over one, three, and five years, sector-wise holding patterns, and expert ratings. It allows for easy comparison and selection of funds, catering to various investment needs such as equity, debt, or tax-saving funds.

Unique attributes include a 'Senior Citizen Assistance Special' for safer investment options and a tool for goal-centric investing. Additionally, users can consolidate all their mutual fund holdings in one view via the eCAS service, streamlining their investment management.

(With inputs from agencies.)