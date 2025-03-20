Fractal Fuels Asper.ai's Growth with $20M Investment

Fractal, a leading provider of enterprise AI solutions, has unveiled a significant $20 million strategic investment in Asper.ai, one of its major product companies. This decision is set to propel Asper.ai's growth, especially in scaling product development and broadening its customer base in the consumer goods and manufacturing sectors.

Fractal's Co-Founder and CEO, Pranay Agrawal, expressed excitement about the partnership, noting Asper's impressive growth and innovation. He emphasized the importance of this funding in unlocking new opportunities for enterprise clients. Asper.ai CEO, Mohit Agarwal, highlighted how the partnership would bolster their AI platform, attract expertise, and expand offerings to meet increasing demand.

With a multidisciplinary team spread across major global cities, Asper.ai is committed to driving AI innovation. Like its parent company Fractal, which has a global workforce and diverse portfolio, Asper.ai aims to continue transforming organizations into intelligent enterprises with its proprietary growth platform.

