Tensions Escalate: U.S. and Colombia Face Off Over Deportation Flights

The U.S. administration, under President Donald Trump, plans to impose retaliatory measures against Colombia for refusing U.S. deportation flights. These measures include tariffs, sanctions, and a travel ban. Colombian President Gustavo Petro criticized the U.S. approach, advocating for respectful repatriation. The issue has sparked further tensions involving other Latin American nations.

Updated: 27-01-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 00:30 IST
In a striking move on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose wide-ranging retaliatory measures against Colombia, responding to the nation's refusal to allow the landing of two U.S. military aircraft with migrants being deported. The measures include substantial tariffs, sanctions, and a travel ban targeting Colombian government officials.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, taking to social media, condemned the criminalization of migrants, emphasizing their need for dignity and respect. He highlighted Colombia's willingness to repatriate its citizens via civilian flights, contrasting the U.S.'s alleged inhumane treatment accused by various Latin American leaders.

The ongoing dispute reflects wider regional discontent with the U.S. deportation policy under Trump's administration. Brazil also raised concerns after incidents involving Brazilian deportees. The military's involvement in deportation, as mandated by Trump's immigration emergency declaration, has further fueled tensions.

