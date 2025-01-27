Tensions Escalate: U.S. and Colombia Face Off Over Deportation Flights

In a striking move on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose wide-ranging retaliatory measures against Colombia, responding to the nation's refusal to allow the landing of two U.S. military aircraft with migrants being deported. The measures include substantial tariffs, sanctions, and a travel ban targeting Colombian government officials.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, taking to social media, condemned the criminalization of migrants, emphasizing their need for dignity and respect. He highlighted Colombia's willingness to repatriate its citizens via civilian flights, contrasting the U.S.'s alleged inhumane treatment accused by various Latin American leaders.

The ongoing dispute reflects wider regional discontent with the U.S. deportation policy under Trump's administration. Brazil also raised concerns after incidents involving Brazilian deportees. The military's involvement in deportation, as mandated by Trump's immigration emergency declaration, has further fueled tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)