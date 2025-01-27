US-Colombia Trade Tensions Escalate Amid Deportation Dispute

In a dramatic turn of events, the tension between the United States and Colombia has intensified as President Donald Trump announces punitive tariffs and sanctions in response to Colombia's refusal to accept military flights deporting migrants.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro swiftly retaliated by threatening increased tariffs on U.S. imports, signaling potential trade war concerns. This move comes as Colombia joins Mexico in opposing U.S.-led deportation flights, marking a diplomatic rift that threatens commercial relations.

The ongoing dispute highlights a shift in U.S. foreign policy under Trump, characterized by an assertive stance on immigration enforcement and global trade dynamics. Observers are watching closely as both nations navigate this contentious issue.

