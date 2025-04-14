Left Menu

Diplomatic Ties: Nayib Bukele and Trump's Deportation Deal

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele meets President Trump at the White House, as their countries collaborate on deportation operations. El Salvador has detained Venezuelan immigrants accused of gang crimes, supporting the Trump administration. However, US court rulings challenge these deportations, complicating the process amid scrutiny of Bukele's anti-gang measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 09:48 IST
President Donald Trump is set to welcome El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele to the White House. The US looks to El Salvador as a crucial partner in its massive deportation operations. Since March, over 200 Venezuelan immigrants have been accepted by El Salvador, accused of gang-related activities by Trump officials.

Despite court orders to the contrary, a Maryland man wrongly deported remains held in El Salvador. Bukele, popular for his gang crackdown, collaborates closely with Trump, even reaching a US-funded deal to detain Venezuelans for a year. Judges have challenged the deportations, but the US Supreme Court has enabled their continuation under an old wartime law.

While this partnership benefits Trump's immigration agenda, it raises legal and ethical questions. The Supreme Court mandated hearings for deportees, and US government lawyers are ordered to facilitate returning wrongly deported individuals. El Salvador's gang crackdown remains contentious but has gained popular support, despite suspending basic rights.

