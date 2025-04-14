Left Menu

Deportation Controversy: US and El Salvador's Diplomatic Tensions

President Donald Trump's administration faces backlash after wrongly deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, where President Nayib Bukele refuses his return. The deportation efforts involve controversial agreements and policies, impacting relations between the US and El Salvador amid gang violence concerns.

Updated: 14-04-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:24 IST
President
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is embroiled in a diplomatic dispute after the wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, where he remains detained in a gang-controlled prison. The US claims Abrego Garcia as a Salvadoran national, leaving President Nayib Bukele defiant in returning him.

Since March, El Salvador has accepted over 200 Venezuelan immigrants accused of gang activities from the US, leading to their detention in a maximum-security prison. President Bukele's cooperation marks a critical facet of Trump's mass deportation agenda, amid skepticism over claims of criminal associations.

The complex relationship between the two nations, underscored by immigration policies and gang violence, endures as the US Supreme Court seeks to mediate Abrego Garcia's case. Meanwhile, El Salvador's crackdown on gangs has contributed to declining crime rates, both praised and criticized on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

