Deportation Dispute: Legal Tug-of-War Over Salvadoran Migrant

The U.S. government faces legal challenges over the erroneous deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, despite a Supreme Court order for his return. Trump's administration disputes their responsibility to extract him, amid ongoing diplomatic talks with El Salvador's President Bukele.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 07:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 07:19 IST
Deportation Dispute: Legal Tug-of-War Over Salvadoran Migrant

In a legal standoff, U.S. officials maintain they are not required to assist Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland resident deported to El Salvador, in returning to the United States. This comes despite a Supreme Court ruling demanding that the government 'facilitate' his return.

Abrego Garcia was deported in direct violation of an immigration judge's ruling and the administration is under scrutiny for not complying with U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis' order to retrieve him. The Supreme Court has already dismissed attempts to overturn this decision.

Complicating matters, a top official now cites Abrego Garcia's association with MS-13, a designated terrorist organization, as an obstacle to his return. Meanwhile, diplomatic negotiations are ongoing, with El Salvador's President Bukele currently visiting the White House.

