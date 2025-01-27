U.S.-Colombia Trade Relations: From Crises to Compromise

The United States and Colombia have stepped back from the brink of a potential trade war, announcing an agreement to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. This development comes after President Donald Trump threatened tariffs and sanctions to compel Colombia's cooperation in his immigration crackdown.

The White House confirmed Colombia has consented to accept returnees under the stipulated terms, averting immediate U.S. penalties. "The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump's terms," stated the White House, affirming that a draft imposing tariffs remains unsigned, contingent on Colombia honoring its agreement.

Colombian authorities, including Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo, acknowledged resolving the impasse and prepared for the arrival of deportees. Colombian officials plan to follow up in Washington as the U.S. draft measures, involving tariff hikes and restrictions, are held off. Bilateral trade relations remain crucial, with the U.S. as Colombia's major trading ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)