Taiwan's Diplomatic Dance: Negotiations with the U.S. on Tariffs

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung announced readiness for tariff negotiations with the U.S., highlighting diplomatic flexibility. His remarks came ahead of a parliamentary session, underlining Taiwan's interest in resolving trade differences with its trade partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 08-04-2025 06:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 06:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Foreign Minister, Lin Chia-lung, declared on Tuesday that the island nation is open to negotiating with the United States anytime to address tariff disagreements.

His statement, made prior to a parliamentary session, emphasizes Taiwan's willingness to ensure smooth trade relations with its key partner.

As global trade tensions persist, these talks could play a critical role in stabilizing Taiwan-U.S. economic interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

