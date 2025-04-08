Taiwan's Diplomatic Dance: Negotiations with the U.S. on Tariffs
Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung announced readiness for tariff negotiations with the U.S., highlighting diplomatic flexibility. His remarks came ahead of a parliamentary session, underlining Taiwan's interest in resolving trade differences with its trade partner.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 08-04-2025 06:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 06:45 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's Foreign Minister, Lin Chia-lung, declared on Tuesday that the island nation is open to negotiating with the United States anytime to address tariff disagreements.
His statement, made prior to a parliamentary session, emphasizes Taiwan's willingness to ensure smooth trade relations with its key partner.
As global trade tensions persist, these talks could play a critical role in stabilizing Taiwan-U.S. economic interactions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Building Bridges: New Zealand Invites Public into NZ-India Trade Negotiations
High-Stakes Negotiations: U.S. and Russia Aim for Black Sea Ceasefire
U.S. Facilitates Black Sea Peace Negotiations: A Path to Ceasefire?
United States' top health agency announces it will cut 10,000 jobs as part of a major restructuring plan, reports AP.
U.S.-Ukraine Mineral Deal Hangs in Balance Amid Ongoing Negotiations