Mangalam Worldwide Sees Significant 89% Net Profit Surge in Q3 FY25
Mangalam Worldwide Limited, a stainless-steel company, reported a substantial 89% year-on-year growth in net profit for Q3 FY25. Total income and EBITDA also saw significant increases, reflecting improved operational efficiencies and a high demand for stainless steel. The firm strengthened its financial standing with enhanced EPS and capital infusion.
Mangalam Worldwide Limited, a leader in the stainless-steel industry, has announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, demonstrating an impressive net profit increase of 89% year-on-year.
The company's total income climbed to Rs 271.77 crore, marking a 49.97% growth compared to the previous year. The EBITDA reached Rs 17.04 crore, notably a 57.17% increase. These figures underline Mangalam's strategy of maximizing operational efficiencies and capitalizing on burgeoning market demands.
Chairman Vipin Prakash Mangal attributed this fiscal success to strategic growth initiatives and increased stainless-steel demand. The significant boost in earnings per share, rising 69.79% year-on-year, reflects the firm's unwavering commitment to enhancing stakeholder value and financial robustness.
