WIN Powers Davos 2025: Women Leaders Champion Global Change

The Women Inspiring Network (WIN) concluded a groundbreaking week at Davos 2025, uniting 70+ women leaders from over 15 countries. With influential panels on gender equity, AI, and sustainability, WIN exemplifies the transformative role of women in shaping future global dynamics through collaboration and visionary leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:41 IST
Stuti Jalan, WIN Founder and Smriti Irani, founder AGGGEE) (Photo source: WIN). Image Credit: ANI
The Women Inspiring Network (WIN) wrapped up a transformative week at Davos 2025, from January 20 to 24, showcasing its dedication to advancing women's leadership and steering global dialogues. WIN brought forward over 70 women leaders from 15 countries, organizing more than 10 impactful panel discussions around Davos's central theme, Collaboration for the Intelligent Age, fostering a confluence of cultures.

The week commenced with #WINLounge, where influential figures like Cherie Blair, Smriti Zubin Irani, and Shobana Kamineni highlighted gender equality and women's empowerment. Cherie Blair, CBE, KC, remarked on the collective duty to uplift underrepresented women. Smriti Zubin Irani emphasized the importance of networking for women from diverse backgrounds, while Shobana Kamineni praised WIN's efforts in promoting change and acknowledged the valuable role of women in the workforce.

Key sessions delved into topics such as AI's impact on fintech and healthcare, female inclusion in energy, and generational wealth. The #WINTalks, in collaboration with Invest India, featured Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary discussing governmental initiatives to boost female workforce participation. Stuti Jalan, WIN Founder, reflecting on their Davos presence, portrayed a vibrant picture of collaboration with plans for future expansions to India, Cannes, and New York, aiming to inspire a global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

