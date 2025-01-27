ITC Hotels Set to Make Market Debut Post-Demerger

ITC Hotels Ltd, previously part of the FMCG giant ITC Ltd, will mark its entry onto the stock markets on January 29, 2025. This follows the hotel's business demerger, a strategic move that took effect on January 1, 2025, establishing ITC Hotels as a standalone entity.

According to a circular from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), equity shares will be available for transactions in Series 'BE' before transitioning to Series 'EQ'. The separation enables ITC Hotels to operate independently with its shares actively traded on the NSE and BSE post-listing.

As outlined in the demerger scheme, ITC Ltd's shareholders will receive one ITC Hotels share for every ten ITC shares they own. Consequently, existing shareholders will maintain complete ownership over ITC Hotels through a combination of direct shares and their ITC holdings.

(With inputs from agencies.)