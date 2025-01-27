Left Menu

ITC Hotels Set to Make Market Debut Post-Demerger

ITC Hotels Ltd, demerged from ITC Ltd, will list on stock exchanges on January 29, 2025. The demerger was effective from January 1, 2025. ITC shareholders will receive shares of the new entity, maintaining full ownership via direct and indirect holdings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:29 IST
ITC Hotels Set to Make Market Debut Post-Demerger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ITC Hotels Ltd, previously part of the FMCG giant ITC Ltd, will mark its entry onto the stock markets on January 29, 2025. This follows the hotel's business demerger, a strategic move that took effect on January 1, 2025, establishing ITC Hotels as a standalone entity.

According to a circular from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), equity shares will be available for transactions in Series 'BE' before transitioning to Series 'EQ'. The separation enables ITC Hotels to operate independently with its shares actively traded on the NSE and BSE post-listing.

As outlined in the demerger scheme, ITC Ltd's shareholders will receive one ITC Hotels share for every ten ITC shares they own. Consequently, existing shareholders will maintain complete ownership over ITC Hotels through a combination of direct shares and their ITC holdings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025