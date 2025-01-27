Iran Purchases Russian Sukhoi-35 Jets Amidst Rising Military Alliances
Iran has confirmed the purchase of Russian-made Sukhoi-35 fighter jets, signaling deepened military ties with Moscow. The specifics of the deal remain undisclosed, but it highlights Tehran's ongoing efforts to bolster its military capabilities. This development comes amidst heightened regional tensions, particularly with Israel, and growing Iran-Russia military cooperation.
Iran has confirmed the acquisition of Russian Sukhoi-35 fighter jets, as a senior Revolutionary Guards official disclosed on Monday. The announcement comes amid increasing Western unease over Iran and Russia's tightening military ties.
This marks the first instance where an Iranian authority has publicized the procurement of Su-35 jets. Ali Shadmani, speaking to the Student News Network, failed to specify the quantity of jets purchased or confirm their delivery status to Iran.
Adding to regional tensions, Shadmani issued a stern warning to Iran's adversaries, particularly Israel, citing potential missile retaliations. Concurrently, Iran announced a strategic partnership with Russia focusing on military-technical cooperation, though arms transfers were absent from the agreement specifics.
