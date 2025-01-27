Left Menu

Piyush Shangari Wins Triple Honors at Angel One Elite Meet 2024

Piyush Shangari, CEO of Wethonic Financial Services, received three awards at the Angel One Elite Meet in Dubai, spotlighting his leadership in the financial sector. Celebrating innovation and client service, Wethonic boasts 30,000 clients and Rs400 crore in assets, marking its prominence in mutual funds and stock investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:52 IST
Piyush Shangari Wins Triple Honors at Angel One Elite Meet 2024
Wethonic Financial Services' Founder Piyush Shangari, Honored with Three Awards at Angel One Elite Meet 2024 in Dubai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a remarkable achievement, Piyush Shangari, the Founder and CEO of Wethonic Financial Services, was bestowed with three prestigious awards at the Angel One Elite Meet 2024 in Dubai. The accolades were presented by Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director of Angel One, alongside Ketan Shah, Chief Strategy Officer of Angel One. These honors recognize Shangari's significant contributions to the financial distribution industry.

The awards underscore Shangari's exemplary leadership and Wethonic Financial Services' sustained success in offering innovative financial solutions complemented by exceptional client service. The company, which boasts a clientele of over 30,000 and assets surpassing Rs400 crores, has established itself as a formidable entity in mutual fund distributions, stock investments, and investment distribution across India. Shangari expressed gratitude upon receiving the awards, stating, 'Being honored in the presence of industry leaders is a moment of pride for me and my team. This recognition inspires us to persist in our efforts to innovate and empower clients with strategies for financial growth.'

The Angel One Elite Meet 2024 served as a gathering of prominent industry figures to celebrate achievements in the financial services sector. Piyush Shangari's recognition reinforces Wethonic Financial Services' reputation as a dependable partner in financial distribution and investment advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025