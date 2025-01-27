Piyush Shangari Wins Triple Honors at Angel One Elite Meet 2024

In a remarkable achievement, Piyush Shangari, the Founder and CEO of Wethonic Financial Services, was bestowed with three prestigious awards at the Angel One Elite Meet 2024 in Dubai. The accolades were presented by Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director of Angel One, alongside Ketan Shah, Chief Strategy Officer of Angel One. These honors recognize Shangari's significant contributions to the financial distribution industry.

The awards underscore Shangari's exemplary leadership and Wethonic Financial Services' sustained success in offering innovative financial solutions complemented by exceptional client service. The company, which boasts a clientele of over 30,000 and assets surpassing Rs400 crores, has established itself as a formidable entity in mutual fund distributions, stock investments, and investment distribution across India. Shangari expressed gratitude upon receiving the awards, stating, 'Being honored in the presence of industry leaders is a moment of pride for me and my team. This recognition inspires us to persist in our efforts to innovate and empower clients with strategies for financial growth.'

The Angel One Elite Meet 2024 served as a gathering of prominent industry figures to celebrate achievements in the financial services sector. Piyush Shangari's recognition reinforces Wethonic Financial Services' reputation as a dependable partner in financial distribution and investment advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)