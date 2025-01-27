Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Eyes Japan: CM's Strategic Visit for Economic Expansion

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is visiting Japan to promote the state as a prime investment destination. The January 2025 visit aims to strengthen India-Japan economic ties, attract investment, and highlight Madhya Pradesh's industrial potential ahead of the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is on a strategic mission to Japan to attract investment for his state. With an agenda to meet top industrialists, Chief Minister Yadav will be in Tokyo, Osaka, and Kobe from January 28 to 31, 2025.

Yadav's visit seeks to showcase Madhya Pradesh as a favorable investment hub to enhance economic ties between India and Japan. This initiative is part of preparations for the Global Investors Summit 2025, set for February in Bhopal.

The Chief Minister's visit includes discussions with investment organizations, a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, and interactive sessions focusing on sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and IT. The state aims to capitalize on its robust trade relations with Japan, spotlighting shared economic and cultural goals.

