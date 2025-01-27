Left Menu

Tragic Collision on National Highway-19: Lives Lost and Injuries Reported

A head-on collision on National Highway-19 resulted in two fatalities, including the driver, and injuries to five others. The SUV lost control and collided with a car. The accident, near Gudiya village, left one dead on the spot and another succumbed during treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident on National Highway-19, two individuals, including a driver, lost their lives, while five others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between an SUV and a car.

The accident unfolded near Gudiya village, situated in the Aurai area along the Bhadohi-Varanasi border, when the SUV, bound for Varanasi from Mughalsarai in Chandauli district, veered into the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming car from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

The unidentified driver of the car died instantly, while a passenger, Deepak, passed away later in the hospital. Ajay and Shiva remain in critical condition, while three passengers from the SUV—Amit, Vartika, and Tamanna—are reportedly in stable condition. The deceased have been sent for postmortem, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

