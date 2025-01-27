Tragic Collision on National Highway-19: Lives Lost and Injuries Reported

In a tragic incident on National Highway-19, two individuals, including a driver, lost their lives, while five others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between an SUV and a car.

The accident unfolded near Gudiya village, situated in the Aurai area along the Bhadohi-Varanasi border, when the SUV, bound for Varanasi from Mughalsarai in Chandauli district, veered into the opposite lane and collided with an oncoming car from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

The unidentified driver of the car died instantly, while a passenger, Deepak, passed away later in the hospital. Ajay and Shiva remain in critical condition, while three passengers from the SUV—Amit, Vartika, and Tamanna—are reportedly in stable condition. The deceased have been sent for postmortem, authorities confirmed.

