Left Menu

ITC Hotels to Go Public After Successful Demerger

ITC Hotels, a prominent player in Indian hospitality, is set to be listed on exchanges this Wednesday following a successful demerger from its parent company, ITC. Approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, shareholders will soon receive shares in the newly independent company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:14 IST
ITC Hotels to Go Public After Successful Demerger
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant market development, ITC Hotels is preparing for its debut on stock exchanges this Wednesday. The announcement, made by parent company ITC, comes after a strategic move in 2024 to spin off the hotel business into a standalone listed entity, aiming to enhance shareholder value.

The demerger was sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal, Kolkata Bench. Its approval on October 4, 2024, marked a crucial step in the Scheme of Arrangement between ITC Limited and ITC Hotels Limited along with their respective shareholders and creditors. Under the terms, investors holding 10 shares of ITC by January 6, 2025, are to receive one share of ITC Hotels.

Since its inception in 1975, ITC Hotels has expanded its footprint significantly, now boasting over 140 properties across more than 90 destinations in the Indian subcontinent. This move is expected to solidify its strong presence in the hospitality sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025