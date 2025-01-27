DGFT Launches eCoO 2.0: A Boost for Export Efficiency

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has unveiled a revamped electronic system for issuing Certificates of Origin, an essential document for exporters. This upgrade aims to streamline the certification process, providing significant improvements in trade efficiency, according to an official statement on Monday.

A key feature of the enhanced Certificate of Origin (eCoO) 2.0 system is multi-user access, allowing exporters to authorize multiple users linked to a single Importer Exporter Code. The system also includes Aadhaar-based e-signing, in addition to the existing digital signature tokens.

The mandatory switch to electronic filing of non-preferential certificates will begin in January 2025, with the platform already processing over 7,000 certificates daily. This initiative is set to expedite procedures and improve precision, as these certificates often originate from back-to-back documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)