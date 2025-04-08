Left Menu

India's Exporters Brace for 26% US Tariff Impact

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will meet with Indian exporters to discuss the impact of new 26% US tariffs. Exporters worry about reduced demand from the US, a key trade partner. Indian export sectors, including shrimp and gold jewellery, are likely to be particularly affected by these changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:34 IST
India's Exporters Brace for 26% US Tariff Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to convene a crucial meeting with exporters to address the challenges posed by the newly imposed 26% reciprocal tariffs by the US, under President Donald Trump's administration. The meeting aims to delve into the repercussions for India's trade environment.

Attendance will include senior officials from the commerce ministry, alongside representatives from export promotion councils and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations. The discussion will center on identifying both challenges and potential opportunities arising from these developments.

The US accounts for a significant 18% of India's total goods exports, making it a vital partner. Exporters express concern over a possible dip in US demand, with key sectors like shrimp, carpet, medical devices, and gold jewellery expected to feel the pinch of the heightened duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025