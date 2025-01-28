Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Economic Mission to Japan: A Global Investment Push

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is visiting Japan to strengthen economic ties and attract investments as part of the 'Invest in Madhya Pradesh' campaign, aiming to draw Japanese business interests ahead of the 'Global Investors Summit 2025'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 28-01-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 03:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commenced an official visit to Japan on Tuesday with the strategic objective of enhancing the state's economic connections and inviting more investments.

The trip is a significant part of the 'Invest in Madhya Pradesh' campaign, concluding with the much-anticipated 'Global Investors Summit 2025', slated to be held in Bhopal next February. On his arrival in Japan, Yadav was greeted by an enthusiastic Indian community.

Yadav's itinerary includes pivotal meetings with leading Japanese corporations in key sectors. The chief minister expressed optimism about securing potential business ventures for Madhya Pradesh. Notably, Indo-Japanese trade reached USD 22.85 billion in 2023-24, with the state contributing exports worth nearly USD 93 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

