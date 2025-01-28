Trump's Tariff Tug-of-War: Impact on U.S. Aluminium and Copper

President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on U.S. copper and aluminium imports could lead to higher costs for American consumers due to current production gaps, analysts reported on Tuesday.

In a speech to Republican lawmakers, Trump emphasized the need to bring production back home, targeting military-use metals such as aluminium and copper, alongside steel, to encourage domestic manufacturing.

Experts warn that while the tariffs aim to boost manufacturing, they could also undercut Trump's promise to lower consumer costs, particularly as the domestic industry gears up for potential market shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)