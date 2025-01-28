Trump's Tariff Tug-of-War: Impact on U.S. Aluminium and Copper
President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on U.S. copper and aluminium imports could increase costs for consumers due to domestic production shortfalls, according to analysts. While aimed at boosting local manufacturing, the tariffs may counter his promise to reduce consumer prices. Industry experts predict these costs will ultimately affect U.S. consumers.
President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on U.S. copper and aluminium imports could lead to higher costs for American consumers due to current production gaps, analysts reported on Tuesday.
In a speech to Republican lawmakers, Trump emphasized the need to bring production back home, targeting military-use metals such as aluminium and copper, alongside steel, to encourage domestic manufacturing.
Experts warn that while the tariffs aim to boost manufacturing, they could also undercut Trump's promise to lower consumer costs, particularly as the domestic industry gears up for potential market shifts.
