Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tug-of-War: Impact on U.S. Aluminium and Copper

President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on U.S. copper and aluminium imports could increase costs for consumers due to domestic production shortfalls, according to analysts. While aimed at boosting local manufacturing, the tariffs may counter his promise to reduce consumer prices. Industry experts predict these costs will ultimately affect U.S. consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 12:16 IST
Trump's Tariff Tug-of-War: Impact on U.S. Aluminium and Copper
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on U.S. copper and aluminium imports could lead to higher costs for American consumers due to current production gaps, analysts reported on Tuesday.

In a speech to Republican lawmakers, Trump emphasized the need to bring production back home, targeting military-use metals such as aluminium and copper, alongside steel, to encourage domestic manufacturing.

Experts warn that while the tariffs aim to boost manufacturing, they could also undercut Trump's promise to lower consumer costs, particularly as the domestic industry gears up for potential market shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025