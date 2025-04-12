U.S. Grants Tariff Exemptions to Smartphone and Computer Imports Amid Trade Tensions

In a significant move for technology importers, the U.S. administration has excluded items like smartphones and laptops from the steep 125% reciprocal tariffs imposed on Chinese goods.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection's recent notice lists tariff exemptions that provide notable relief to tech giants such as Apple and Dell, amidst soaring concerns about tariff-driven consumer price hikes.

With ongoing trade tensions, Trump's administration is set to investigate national security concerns in the semiconductor industry, potentially leading to further tariff hurdles, as major firms ramp up efforts to shift manufacturing to the U.S.

